Inquest into death of former Peterborough United youth coach to open

An inquest into the death of former Peterborough United youth coach Michael ‘Kit’ Carson will be opened next week,

Carson died in a car crash on the morning of Monday, January 7 - He was due to stand trial charged with sexual abuse of young boys on the same day.

The inquest will be opened at Huntingdon Law Courts on Tuesday (January 22). A full inquest will then be held at a later date.

The single vehicle crash was at the A303 near Bottisham at 9.45am. Carson was the only person in the car when it collided into a tree.

The trial, at Peterborough Crown Court, about 40 miles away, was due to start at 10am.

Carson had been charged with 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The offences were alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16. Nine of the offences were said to have taken place in the Peterborough area. Carson, who was the academy director at London Road between 1993 and 2001, denied the charges against him.

Along with his spell at Peterborough United, Carson also worked for Cambridge United and Norwich City football clubs.