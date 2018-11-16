Inquest date set for zookeeper Rosa King who was killed by tiger at Hamerton Zoo Park near Huntingdon

A jury is set to hear evidence about the death of a zookeeper who was mauled by a tiger at a zoo, a coroner said today.

Rosa King (33) died of “traumatic injuries” after a “freak accident” at Hamerton Zoo Park near Huntingdon on May 29, 2017.

Rosa King with a tiger she loved

Cambridgeshire’s assistant coroner Nicholas Moss said an inquest into her death will be heard with a jury next year.

Miss King’s father Peter King and other relatives attended a pre-inquest review hearing in Huntingdon on Friday.

Legal issues and evidence that will be heard at the full inquest were discussed, and these cannot be reported ahead of that hearing, Mr Moss ruled.

The full inquest was provisionally listed to be heard for two weeks in July 2019, starting on July 1 in Huntingdon.

The tiger that mauled Miss King, a rare Malayan male called Cicip, was not put down after the death of Ms King and the decision was supported by her family, the park’s director Andrew Swales said at the time.

A further pre-inquest review hearing was provisionally listed for May 14, 2019.

A statement released by the family after Miss King’s death said: “Peter and Andrea, the proud parents of Rosa King, would like to thank all those that have shown an abundance of love and sympathy at the passing of our beloved daughter.

“Rosa was a dedicated professional when it came to her work.

“She lived and breathed a vocation that meant the world to her, living her dream.

“She had a care and understanding of her animals that was a joy and privilege to behold.

“As well as our daughter, Rosa was a big sister to her brother Mark, who like his parents had nothing but love and admiration for her.

“Rosa was passionate about animals from the age of two when she first sat on the back of a horse. After that, her life was always going to be about animals.

“She lived her life to the full and was a very caring, generous person.”

The wildlife park opened in June 1990 and covers 25 acres.

RELATED

Inquest review hearing held into death of zookeeper Rosa King who was mauled to death by a tiger at Hamerton Park Zoo