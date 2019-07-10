Increasing reports of dangerous driving in Bretton, police warn

Police are warning about an increase in dangerous driving in Bretton.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it had received an increasing number of reports of youngsters riding mopeds dangerously in residential areas.

Police news

Police said@ “We are treating this as a priority and have plans in place both frontline and behind the scenes. We need community reporting and intelligence to help us ID these people, as catching them in the act is an exceptionally risky strategy.

“This has been tried by specifically trained officers in the past few weeks and has not succeeded. We therefore welcome the community reporting of all these incidents as all information can help.”

Crime reduction officer Amanda Large said: “Please try to give us as much information as possible about the offenders: time and place of the incident, visual descriptions and names and addresses if you know who they are.”

The incidents have mainly been happening after school hours and weekends and offenders have been using various types of vehicles including mopeds and quad bikes.

Dangerous driving covers the below:

. driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

. driving with no insurance or without a licence

. speeding or careless driving

. driving an unroadworthy vehicle

. driving whilst using a mobile device

Anyone with information is urged to contact police either online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-anti-social-driving-without-video-evidence or https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report-Shared/Report-anti-social-driving-with-video-evidence or call 101.