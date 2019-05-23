Images of suspected stolen jewellery in Peterborough released to reunite items with owners

Police have released images of jewellery they suspect to have been stolen in Peterborough in a bid to reunite them with their rightful owners.

The items have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation into thefts in the city.

Heart locket

A 35-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on April 16 in Star Road on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of Class A and B drugs. He has been released under investigation.

PC Hannah Wheatley said: “One of the items is a small gold heart-shaped locket with a photo of a man inside. We are hoping someone will recognise this and get in touch.”

Anyone who believes they are the owners of any of the items pictured should get in touch with police by contacting 101.

Cross

Earrings

