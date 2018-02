Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in the Millfield area of Peterborough this morning.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance an an address in Peveril Road, Millfield just before 6am on Friday, February 23.

On arrival they found about 40 plants growing inside.

Police tweeted: "If anybody has left their house and forgotten their cannabis factory please call 101 and we will sort you out."

No arrests have yet been made and anyone with information should call 101.