Husband who stabbed wife multiple times in brutal attack jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

A Cambridgeshire man who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ attack, before calling the police and admitting trying to kill her, has been jailed.

The attack by William Morris took place in the early hours of 24 November last year.

At 12.34am Morris, 51, called police and said, “I have tried to kill my wife, I tried to stab her”, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

He went on to say his wife was bleeding heavily. He told the call operator he had ‘lost it’ after they had an argument – and added that the knives he had attacked her with were still in the kitchen.

Police attended and Morris answered the door, where he was arrested for attempted murder.

On his arrest, Morris said “I can’t believe what I’ve done”, the court heard.

The victim suffered more than 10 stab wounds and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a stable condition.

In police interview, Morris, of Pyrethrum Way, Willingham, answered no comment to all questions.

However, he later pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was today (1 April) sentenced to a total of 13 years and four months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Karen Lunn, who investigated, said: “This was an horrific and brutal attack that could have been so much worse.

“No-one should ever have to endure what the victim did that day.

“Her life has been changed irreparably but I hope she is now able to gain some closure and move on with her life as best she can.

“I also want to thank her for having the strength to support a conviction.”