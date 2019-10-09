Husband who injured wife and daughter with piece of glass jailed

A man who injured his wife and daughter with a piece of glass during an aggressive outburst at their home has been jailed.

Liam George (46) became agitated and angry after his wife and 17-year-old daughter returned to their Wisbech home on the evening of Sunday, August 18.

Liam George

They retreated to the daughter’s bedroom and George punched the door before going downstairs and smashing the TV and several picture frames.

George left the house and returned about 15 minutes later to find he had been locked out.

He responded by smashing the living room window with a shovel, causing the glass to shatter, before climbing through the hole.

He then picked up a piece of glass and threatened to harm himself before waving his arms around, leaving his wi.fe and daughter with cuts.

After realising what he had done he walked out, took his wife’s car and drove off, despite being disqualified from driving and having no insurance.

When he returned home, police had arrived and he became abusive during arrest.

In interview George, of Kooreman Avenue, Wisbech, admitted picking up the piece of glass and damaging their home.

On Tuesday, September 17 he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent, criminal damage, obstructing a police officer, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) to 19 months imprisonment.

DC Paddy Reeve, who investigated, said: “This was a violent outburst in the presence of his teenage daughter who must have been terrified.

“This type of aggressive behaviour is totally unacceptable and I hope the sentencing brings the victims closure.”

Anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse should contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.