British Transport Police have officially linked Anthony Williams with a further three knife related offences in Peterborough.

Williams has already been charged with and appeared in court for 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

These relate to both the incident on a train leaving Peterborough on Saturday evening (at around 7:30pm) where ten people were hospitalised as well as a further incident at 1am that morning on a DLR train at Pontoon Dock in East London where where a 17-year-old victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.

Cambridgeshire Police were investigating three further knife-related incidents in Peterborough over Friday and Saturday for a connection to Williams, this connection has now been confirmed by British Transport Police.

Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough.

The timeline of events the force is now investigating is:

- Friday 31 October at 7.10pm, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed by a man with a knife on Henry Penn Walk in Peterborough. He taken to hospital with minor injuries and was later discharged. Cambridgeshire Constabulary have said the offender had left the scene when the call was made and despite a search of the area by officers and a police dog, the offender was not identified.

- Friday 31 October a man with a knife entered a barbers in Fletton, Peterborough around 7.10pm. This was reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary two hours after the incident occurred, who have updated that at the time of reporting the man was no longer there and had not returned, so they did not send officers, but a crime was raised.

- Saturday November 1 at 00.46am, British Transport Police officers received a report of an incident on a DLR train at Pontoon Dock where a 17-year-old victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife. The suspect had left the location before police arrival. BTP subsequently identified Anthony Williams as a suspect and took steps to locate and arrest him that day.

- Saturday November 1 at 9.25am, a further incident was reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary again by the barbers in Fletton while the man was still at the scene. Cambridgeshire Constabulary have stated their officers were deployed to the location and arrived within 18 minutes. Upon searching the area, officers were unable to locate the man or identify him.

- Saturday November 1 at 7:42pm, officers were called to reports of a multiple stabbing on board the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross.

Detectives from BTP are linking all these incidents, and active enquiries are being made.

Of those injured on the train, 10 patients were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and one patient self-presented. As of today (Tuesday 4 November), seven patients have been discharged. One patient, an LNER member of staff, remains stable but critically unwell and three other patients remain stable in hospital.

British Transport Police (BTP) have reviewed the circumstances leading up to the knife attack on a train between Peterborough and Huntingdon. There are no matters for BTP to refer to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) at this time.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation is a priority for British Transport Police, and we are working closely with Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We have also this week initiated measures to increase the visibility of police officers across the railway network to reassure both rail staff and the travelling public.

“People will have seen officers actively patrolling concourses and trains, engaging with train crew and passengers, and covering as many services as possible to maintain safety and confidence.

“Most importantly, the public are our eyes and ears too. If you see something that doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and text us on 61016.”