Police are appealing for witnesses after 32 bottles of perfume were stolen from a shop in Ramsey

Thieves smashed a window of The Original Factory Shop in Great Whyte at about 3am on Sunday (March 18) and stole the perfume from a glass cabinet.

They made off on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0148940318 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.