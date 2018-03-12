Hunt for man and pickup truck after brutal assault on motorist near Peterborough

A man was seriously injured in a "nasty assault" following a minor collision in Pondersbridge.

The incident happened at 10.40pm on Friday March 2 on Ramsey Road. The victim, Philip Wetherilt, 67, was driving his Ford Transit van in icy conditions when he clipped a silver pick-up truck and knocked the wing mirror off.

Philip Wetherilt suffered serious facial injuries in the attack

The driver of the truck stopped in front of the victim’s car and walked up to it, pulling the victim out and hitting him in the face several times.

The offender, who is white and described as having short brown hair, left in his vehicle.

The victim suffered serious facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

PC Kellymarie Harman said: “This was an extremely nasty assault that has left the victim with serious injuries and in a lot of pain.

“We would urge anyone with any information about this incident or who thinks they know the driver of the truck to contact us.”

Anyone with information should report information online at www.cambs.police.uk/reportquoting CF0126690318 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.