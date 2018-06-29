Hunt begins for car as concern grows for missing Bourne man

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing from his home in Bourne.

Police are appealing for help to find Matthew (47). Matthew was last seen just before 3pm yesterday, Thursday June 28, in a black Volvo V70 in Station Road. The car has the registration 'OE03USV' and has blacked-out windows.

Matthew is 6ft 4, of an average build, has fairly short dark hair and a beard. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black trousers.

Matthew's family and officers are concerned for his welfare and need him to make contact.

If you have seen Matthew or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident 234 of 28 June.