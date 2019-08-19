Hundreds caught up in fight between football fans at Peterborough Railway Station

Hundreds of train passengers were caught up in a fight between football fans at Peterborough Railway Station.

Six people have been arrested following the fight, which is believed to have involved Ipswich Town and Newcastle United supporters.

Ipswich Town had been playing at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium, while Newcastle United had been playing away at Norwich City.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 7.50pm on Saturday evening (17 August) by British Transport Police (BTP) requiring urgent assistance at Peterborough train station.

“A fight had broken out between Newcastle and Ipswich football fans following games in Peterborough and Norwich earlier that day.

“The disorder broke out on a train while it was stationary at a platform. Due to the volume of people involved, plus other passengers on the train, Cambridgeshire officers were deployed, including a Police Support Unit who had been on duty for the Peterborough v Ipswich game.

“Approximately 400 people were disembarked from the train while the incident was contained. No one was injured.

“Six people were arrested for a range of public order offences.”