Huge quantities of cigarettes and tobacco seized after Peterborough shops raided

Huge quantities of cigarettes and tobacco were seized after raids at eight shops in Peterborough.

This morning (Thursday) officers conducted warrants at shops suspected of selling illegal tobacco.

A Border Force dog with some of the seized items. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

They seized 170,000 cigarettes, 25kg of tobacco and two suspected stolen bycycles from six of the addresses in Lincoln Road, Park Road and London Road.

The operation was conducted in conjunction with Border Force, HMRC and Trading Standards.

Police have not named which shops were raided.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “No arrests were made, but an investigation is ongoing.”

Some of the seized items. Photo: Cambridgeshire police