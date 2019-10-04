Huge police presence in Eye as duo arrested for suspected drugs offences

There was a huge police presence in Eye yesterday with officers and forensics spending hours in High Street as they made two drugs related arrests.

Residents in the village said there were up to eight police cars at the scene for several hours as evidence was gathered.

Scenes of crime officers attended

The police presence had a knock-on effect to traffic by the Eye Roundabout with motorists reporting delays.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “Police attended a property in High Street, Eye. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with drug offences and have since been released under investigation. Enquiries continue.”