Huge haul of suspected stolen goods found in Peterborough as three people arrested

Officers made the discovery at a property in Exeter Street this week.

Cleaning products and toiletries were among the items discovered.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from our Spree Offender Team uncovered this haul of suspected stolen goods when conducting a shoplifting investigation on Thursday (August 14).

“The large quantity of cleaning products and toiletries were found at a property in Exeter Street and three arrests were made.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop. He remains in custody.

“Two women, aged 53 and 23, from Peterborough were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have been released on bail until 5 November.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

The recently formed Spree Offender Team focus on high-volume crimes such as thefts from shops, non-dwelling burglaries, cycle crime and thefts from vehicles.

