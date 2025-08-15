Huge haul of suspected stolen goods found in Peterborough as three people arrested

Officers made the discovery at a property in Exeter Street this week.
Cleaning products and toiletries were among the items discovered.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers from our Spree Offender Team uncovered this haul of suspected stolen goods when conducting a shoplifting investigation on Thursday (August 14).
“The large quantity of cleaning products and toiletries were found at a property in Exeter Street and three arrests were made.
“A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop. He remains in custody.
“Two women, aged 53 and 23, from Peterborough were also arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. They have been released on bail until 5 November.
“The investigation is ongoing.”
The recently formed Spree Offender Team focus on high-volume crimes such as thefts from shops, non-dwelling burglaries, cycle crime and thefts from vehicles.