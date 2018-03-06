Hospital named as one of Peterborough's crime hotspots

Have your say

Peterborough City Hospital has been named as one of Peterborough's crime hotspots - as the number of offences recorded across the city fell to its lowest level for nearly a year.

In January 2018 a total of 2297 crimes were reported in the city - the lowest figure since February last year, when 2232 crimes were recorded.

January saw a drop of 58 crimes from December, and 148 compared to November.

It was also a reduction of 20 crimes compared to the same month in 2017.

The most recorded crimes in January were violent and sexual offences, with 546 incidents recorded.

There were 423 anti-social behaviour incidents reported, and 244 incidents of vehicle crime.

In February Paul Priestley was remanded into custody after admitting dozens of thefts from cars

The worst crime hotspot was Tesco in Broadway, which saw 30 crimes over the month, with a range of different offences recorded.

The second worst was Peterborough City Hospital, with 27 crimes recorded - ranging from theft to violent and sexual offences.

All statistics accurate according www.police.uk

