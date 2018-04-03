'Horrific' child abuser jailed for rape and several sexual assaults on young girl

A man who subjected a young girl to ‘horrific’ sexual abuse over two years has been jailed.

Adam Heslop, 26, was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court today (Tuesday, April 3).

The court heard Heslop was arrested on Halloween in 2016 after the victim opened up to her mother. The girl said Heslop had asked her to keep a secret, which made her mother suspicious.

In December last year, Heslop pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration of a girl under 13, two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13, rape of a girl under 13, specimen count of assault by penetration of a girl under 13 on at least two occasions, and specimen count of sexual assault of a girl under 13 on at least two occasions.

Today, Heslop, of Isinglass Close in Newmarket, was sentenced to 17 years for rape, 12 years each for the two charges of sexual assault by penetration and specimen count of assault by penetration, and five years each for the two charges of sexual assault and specimen count of sexual assault, all to run concurrently.

He has also been made subject of an indefinite restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Detective Constable Ruth Craig, from the Child Abuse Investigation and Safeguarding Unit (CAISU), said: “Heslop subjected his victim to some horrific crimes and tried to keep it a secret by telling the girl people would think she was lying.

“This was an extremely traumatic time for the victim and her family, and they are extremely brave in telling us what happened in order to bring Heslop to justice.

“He showed absolutely no remorse, despite admitting the offences.”

In sentencing, Judge Farrell praised the dignity shown by the victim’s family throughout the court process.

For information and advice around child protection, please visit the force website www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection. If you are worried about a child, you should call us on 101, or if you think a child is at immediate risk of abuse please call us on 999.