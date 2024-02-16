Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have closed Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe and evacuated neighbouring properties due to suspected grenades being found at a property.

Police closed the road just before 4pm, having found what they have described as “suspicious devices” at a property in Eastern Avenue.

The road has been closed close to the Chestnut Junction while bomb disposal and emergency services investigate.

Police on the scene at Eastern Avenue. Photo: David Harman.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This is in relation to a search of a house in Eastern Avenue where suspicious devices, believed to be grenades, have been found by officers.

“A cordon has been put in place and neighbouring houses have been evacuated as a precaution.