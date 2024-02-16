Homes evacuated as police find suspected grenades at Peterborough property
Police have closed Eastern Avenue in Dogsthorpe and evacuated neighbouring properties due to suspected grenades being found at a property.
Police closed the road just before 4pm, having found what they have described as “suspicious devices” at a property in Eastern Avenue.
The road has been closed close to the Chestnut Junction while bomb disposal and emergency services investigate.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This is in relation to a search of a house in Eastern Avenue where suspicious devices, believed to be grenades, have been found by officers.
“A cordon has been put in place and neighbouring houses have been evacuated as a precaution.
"Officers are currently at the scene and are liaising with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team (EOD) as investigations continue.”