Homeless men from Peterborough smashed into pub and stole charity tubs and brandy

Two homeless men have been jailed after they smashed their way into a Peterborough pub and stole three charity collection tubs.

Joseph Hutchinson (35) and Liam Ballard (25) also stole £350 from the till along with a litre of brandy as they ransacked The Beehive, near Asda at Rivergate, on Tuesday, April 16 at about 2am.

The Beehive

The men, both homeless but from the Peterborough area, were captured on CCTV and recognised by local officers.

They were arrested the following day with bundles of unexplained cash and clothing that matched the outfits seen on the CCTV footage.

Hutchinson and Ballard both pleaded guilty to burglary and were jailed for six months today (Tuesday) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

PC Jake Ficken said: “These men set out to steal and have caused considerable damage in the process.

“Stealing money donated to charity is despicable and shows the desperation of these two men. I hope the prison sentence serves as a wake-up call to them both.”