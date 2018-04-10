Holidaymaker and host stabbed in unprovoked attack

A boy who stabbed a holidaymaker and her host in an unprovoked attack has been sentenced to six years in a youth offenders’ institute.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked the woman and man in Cambridge on July 24.

Crown Court

The woman, who was visiting the UK from Germany, her friend and their host, who are all in their 20s, were walking along Elizabeth Way when they heard a commotion and saw the boy and two other men run out of a house.

The boy ran towards the man and stabbed him four times. The victim tried to warn the women and told them to run but the attacker caught up with one of them and stabbed her twice in the back before fleeing. Her friend was not injured but was shaken up by the attack.

The man flagged down a passing police car and the officers gave first aid.

An investigation was launched and the boy was arrested in September.

He denied the offences but the male victim identified him and following a six-day trial he was found guilty of two counts of section 18 assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article on 12 March at Cambridge Crown Court.

Yesterday (Monday April 9) he was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Constable Martin Hardy said: “Both victims received serious physical and emotional injuries and were extremely shaken up. They have made excellent recoveries but still suffer physically and mentally as a result of the attack.

“We believe this was a case of mistaken identity and it demonstrates the potentially very serious consequences of carrying knives.”