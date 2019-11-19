HMP Peterborough prisoner given extended sentence after pouring boiling water on guard

Have your say

A prisoner at HMP Peterborough has been sentenced after he poured a flask full of boiling water on a prison guard.

Stephen Shears (28) launched the attack shortly after walking into the prison staff room at 8.30am on June 13.



He walked up to the victim from behind and poured the scalding hot water on the officer’s head and neck, causing burns which required hospital treatment.

Another officer sounded the alarm and Shears was instantly detained by prison officers.

When questioned, Shears claimed he was forced to carry out the attack by other inmates and if he did not, he would have been targeted.

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for an additional 10 months today (Tuesday) at Peterborough Crown Court.

DC Graham Holmes said: “This was an unprovoked attack that has understandably left the victim shaken.

“Prison officers work hard day-in-day-out to keep order and protect inmates. They do not deserve to face violence of any level and I hope this sentence serves as a deterrent for other inmates considering violent actions.”

Information on why Shears was in prison, and what his sentence was, is not currently available.