HMP Peterborough inmate’s letter threatening to hunt down ex’s new partner and ‘kill her slowly’

An inmate at HMP Peterborough wrote a letter to her ex-husband from her cell, threatening to hunt his new partner down ‘like the dog she is’ and ‘kill her slowly’.

Rachael Beeton, (36), was serving a seven year sentence at HMP Peterborough, when prison officers discovered she had written a threatening and violent letter addressed to her ex-husband.

The letter written by Rachael Beeton

In the letter Beeton said: “If it’s the last thing I do I will find your whore and make her pay for this. I will hunt her down like the dog she is and I will kill her, slowly so she knows the pain I feel without my kids. She will be begging me to kill her by the time I’m finished with her. They can keep me as long as they want to in here, but I will get my revenge. She will DIE.”

Beeton was under a restraining order not to communicate with her ex-husband in any way.

Another resident of the prison informed two officers that Beeton had written the letter. After checking the post box and finding the letter inside, prison officers took it to security.

In police interview, Beeton said she wrote the letter because she was ‘p***** off.’ When asked if she really intended to kill her ex-husband’s partner, Beeton answered yes.

When asked if there was anything else she could tell police about the offence she said she ‘couldn’t be a****.’

On 14 May, at Peterborough Crown Court, Beeton pleaded guilty to attempting to breach a restraining order and was sentenced to an additional two months in prison.

Detective Constable Paul Twell said: “Beeton wanted to disrupt the lives of her ex-husband and his new partner, causing them unnecessary fear through violent threats. She knew this was not only wrong but went against the rules of her restraining order.

“Hopefully, the extra time spent in prison will allow her to gain control of her anger and move on.”