High value jewellery thieves caught out by eagle-eyed officer

Three men have been jailed for a burglary on a home thanks to an eagle-eyed police officer.

The officer was on patrol in Histon Road, Cambridge, at about 11.30am on Wednesday, March 13 when he noticed 35-year-old John Ward loitering outside a property.

Thomas Ward (left) and John Ward

Moments later Ward’s brother, Thomas (32) was seen walking out of a neighbouring driveway.

The officer watched them walk together and get into a Ford Focus in Windsor Road.

John Stokes (25) drove the men off and the officer followed, stopping the car in Victoria Road.

The three men claimed that they were lost and were looking for a caravan park, however, the officer searched the vehicle and found Kenneth Cole and Armani watches, cut plastic sheets (used to enter the property) and scissors.

The Ward brothers were found in possession of gloves and all three men had a total of £130 cash. The men were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Later that day a woman reported her home in Histon Road had been burgled and Omega and Kenneth Cole watches and £100 cash stolen.

Police enquiries established the Kenneth Cole watch was that found with the three men. The Omega watch has not been recovered.

The trio pleaded guilty to dwelling burglary and theft and were sentenced to a total of 48 months imprisonment at Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday).

They were sentenced as follows:

. John Ward, of Orton Road, Manchester - 24 months imprisonment.

. John Stokes, of Lowton Avenue, Manchester - nine months imprisonment.

. Thomas Ward, of Paddington Avenue, Manchester - 15 months imprisonment.

DC Victoria Norden said: “Thanks to the observant officer on patrol these burglars were caught red handed.

“They clearly worked together to steal high value jewellery from a home in broad daylight and they will now serve time behind bars.

“Burglary remains a priority for the force and we understand it often leaves a long lasting impact on victims.

“I would urge all members of the public to follow simple security steps, like using chains and double locking doors, to reduce the chances of falling victim to this type of criminality.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via