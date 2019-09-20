High value items stolen in £15k Peterborough burglary

Police are appealing for information following a high value burglary in Werrington.

The house in Kilverstone was broken into between 10am and 5pm on Wednesday morning with numerous high value items being taken including jewellery, watches and an iPad, altogether totalling about £15,000.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or live nearby and have CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to contact police either by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/67010/19, or by calling 101.