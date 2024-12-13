'High risk' pedophile walked into Peterborough home and assaulted young child

Police described the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning, as a “truly awful case”

A ‘high risk’ paedophile who walked into a Sawtry home and sexually assaulted a young girl has been jailed.

Christopher Woods, 39, was captured on CCTV trying door handles in the early hours of 23 April last year, Cambs Police said.

“Woods, who was carrying a pint glass, managed to get into the back garden of the victim’s home before entering the property,” a force spokesperson explained:

Christopher Woods

“The victim had awoken and decided to go downstairs where Woods spoke to her and then assaulted her.

“Video doorbell footage captured him entering the garden and leaving roughly 40 minutes later.

“The following day the girl told her mother and she contacted police.”

When officers attended, they found the pint glass in the garden. Forensic tests revealed Woods’ fingerprints, and he was arrested.

Woods, of Garner Court, Huntingdon, denied assaulting a girl under 13 by touching and breaching an existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was found guilty of both counts following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court last month.

Yesterday (11 December) at the same court he was jailed for four years and six months.

DC Paul Evans said: “This is a truly awful case where a young girl was attacked in her own home.

“Woods’ behaviour was despicable and will undoubtably have a long-term impact on the victim.

“He is a high-risk sex offender. I’m pleased he has been apprehended and faced justice for his actions.”

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk, can apply for disclosure information through Sarah’s Law.