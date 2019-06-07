Heroin and cocaine drug dealer who assaulted police officers jailed

Have your say

A drug dealer who assaulted police officers after they found him with more than £2,000 worth of heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

Hamza Delli (28) was seen by plain clothes officers on December 19 last year acting suspiciously in Norfolk Street, Cambridge.

When the officers confronted Delli he tried to run but was quickly caught.

Before he was subdued he elbowed and punched three officers.

Alongside the heroin and cocaine, the officers found an iPhone, £1,310 in cash and a ‘burner’ phone.

On Tuesday (June 4) at Cambridge Crown Court he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, one count of possession with intent to supply Class B and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Delli, of Mayville Road, London was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison and ordered to pay £1,355 in compensation.

PC Dan Scott said “Delli’s immediate custodial sentence serves as a stark reminder to people selling, or wanting to sell, Class A drugs in Cambridgeshire.

“Our officers will proactively seek dealers out and we will always look to prosecute offenders.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.