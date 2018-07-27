Hero of the Peterborough parkway

A trucker who ran alongside a lorry being driven the wrong way down a parkway by a drunk driver has said he doesn’t think he is a hero.

Lithuanian Ernestas Saudaskas (46) sprinted down the Frank Perkins Parkway after spotting the lorry driven by Cristian Murariu heading the wrong way at about 1am on Sunday morning.

The lorry involved

Murariu – who was three times over the drink drive limit – was only stopped after Mr Saudaskas opened the lorry door and put on the air brake.

On Monday Murariu (48) from Romania was jailed for 12 weeks at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking about the moment, Mr Saudaskas, who lives in Spalding, said: “I saw a lorry coming towards me with no lights on.

“He was doing about 5mph, so I got out and ran along by the lorry and pulled the brake.

“I smelt alcohol on his breath. He didn’t know what he was doing - he was almost like he was in a coma.”

Mr Saudaskas has now been commended by police for his bravery - but he said he would do it again.

He said; “I was on adrenaline.

“He didn’t know what he was doing. He could have crashed into another car.

“I don’t think I’m a hero - everyone would have done the same thing.”

Casualty Reduction Officer Jon Morris said: “We would like to commend the bravery shown by a member of the public who approached the moving HGV in order to safely bring it to a stop.

“His actions ensured that no lives were put in danger by Cristian Murariu’s reckless actions.”

When Murariu was arrested, he gave a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 ml of great - the limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had parked up in Peterborough on Saturday, not expecting to drive again until Monday - but a security guard had moved him on.

Murariu pleaded guilty to drink driving and dangerous driving at the hearing on Monday.

Magistrate David Belcher, sentencing, said: “No drivers were expecting someone to be coming the wrong way down a dual carriageway- there is the risk of serious injury or even death.”

Along with the 12 week prison sentence, he was also banned from driving for two years, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

