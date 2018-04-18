Helicopter and armed police called in to aid manhunt after police pursuit through Peterborough

Armed police and the police helicopter have been called in to help after a driver fled on foot following a police pursuit through Peterborough today.

The man is still on the run having decamped in Redmile Walk in Welland.

PHOTOS from the scene of the chase and arrest can be viewed here

The car, a blue Ford Focus ST, came to a stop when it collided with the fence of a house in Redmile Walk before the driver fled, leaving one passenger at the scene.

Police confirmed a woman is in custody but could not say what she has been arrested on suspicion of.

A description of the driver police are looking for was also unavailable a spokeswoman said.

The scene in Redmile Walk. Photo: Terry Harris

Police said the pursuit began at around 12noon but have not yet revealed the reason for it.