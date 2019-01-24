Heart expert to decide if Huntingdon prison conditions contributed to death of Max Clifford

A heart expert has been asked to decide whether conditions at the prison where disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford was jailed contributed to his death, an inquest heard.

The 74-year-old, was serving eight years for sex offences when he collapsed at HMP Littlehey near Huntingdon, in December, 2017.

Huntingdon Law Courts today heard that the disgraced publicist had complained about unheated prison cells and cold showers everyday before his death.

Clifford’s daughter Louise Clifford told the hearing that conditions at the prison had an “influence on his deterioration”.

She had also told a inquest review in June last year that the family took issue over the communication and treatment in the run up to her father’s death.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn said today that a cardiologist would be asked to consider if this was the case.

The pre-inquest review hearing was told consultant cardiologist Prof Jon Townend had provided an expert review of Clifford’s heart failure.

Clifford died of congestive heart failure on 10 December 2017, the inquest was told.

This confirmed he had cardiac AL amyloidosis, which occurs when your bone marrow produces abnormal antibodies that can’t be broken down

A date for the full inquest has yet to be set.

Clifford, from Hersham, Surrey was jailed in May 2014 after he was convicted of eight historical sexual assaults on women and young girls aged 15 to 19 between 1977 and 1985.