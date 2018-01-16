Two cars have been vandalised today in an incident police say they are treating as a 'hate crime'.

At around 6.10am today (Tuesday January 16), in Jasmine Close, Wisbech, a Mercedes A180 was damaged and set alight. In the same area a grey BMW 520i had its windows smashed and the word ‘Polish’ sprayed on the side of the vehicle.

Vandalism to the Mercedes

Both vehicles belong to a local Lithuanian family.

Sergeant Lee Levens said: “This is a despicable crime and it appears those response have deliberately targeted the victims because of their misguided views of their nationality.

“Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire and we will not tolerate anyone who thinks it is acceptable to cause this kind of upset and damage to members of our community.

“We would urge anyone with information about those responsible to contact police. Any information, no matter how small, could prove significant.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0029400118 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.