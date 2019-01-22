Hare coursers captured in south Lincolnshire thanks to armed police's drone

Have your say

A group of suspected hare coursers were captured after being spotted by a police armed response unit using a drone.

The aerial video shows the moments before nine men crossing a large field with several dogs were involved in a pursuit lasting more than an hour.

Aerial footage of the hare coursers captured by a police drone in South Lincolnshire

The suspected criminals can first be seen walking out from behind some trees.

But the camera zooms out to reveal what appear to be two police vehicles sitting in wait by the field's edge.

After the long chase by car and then on foot, officers arrested eight men, seizing two cars and five dogs.

Lincolnshire Police posted footage of the alleged illegal hunting, which happened in Holbeach St Matthew, Lincs on Sunday - on social media.

A force spokesman said: “Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop, hunting a wild animal and using a vehicle on a road without any insurance.

“They have all been released under investigation.

“The arrests were made after we received a report of hare-coursing in a field in Washway Road, Holbeach.”

The force's armed response unit tweeted: "Today we had a pursuit which lasted well over an hour.

"Eventually the driver gave up after he couldn't shake off the Volvo."