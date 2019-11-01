Halloween keeps emergency services busy as sparklers start bin fire while eggs 'thrown at houses'

Have your say

Halloween kept the emergency services busy with firefighters tackling a bin fire which was started by sparklers, while houses were allegedly egged.

Firefighters in Spalding were sent to a bin fire in West Elloe Avenue shortly after 9.30pm last night.

Police news

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This was caused by carelessly discarded sparklers.."

The crew used one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

Police were out in force patrolling the streets, with Lincolnshire Police carrying out stop searches in Bourne after reports of eggs being thrown at houses in the Elsea Park area.

The force said lots of eggs were recovered.

