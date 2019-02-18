Gun seized after raid at Peterborough property Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A gun was seized after a raid at a property in Peterborough. The weapon was recovered from an address in Paynesholm, Paston. The gun recovered by officers The warrant was executed on Friday afternoon. A police spokeswoman said no arrests have been made. Police escalate presence in Peterborough city centre after ‘a number of incidents’