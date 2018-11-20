Grandfather of Yaxley baby boy, critically injured in dog attack, says it was a "big freak accident" after parents are arrested

The grandfather of a Yaxley newborn baby boy left fighting for life after being attacked by his parents' Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog in a "freak accident" is to be 'in a bad way" today.

The child, aged less than a month old, is believed to be in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police at the scene in Wykes Road, Yaxley

He was attacked by one of two dogs understood to be owned by his parents who have been named locally as Dan McNulty, 31, and Amy Litchfield, 28.

Today, Amy's dad Peter Litchfield visited the couple's home where the attack happened in Yaxley.

He said the baby boy had been injured in a freak accident and that both Amy and Dan were good parents.

Two people aged 28 and 31 have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and released on bail, according to police.

Mr Litchfield said: "They're not going to be here for months now because that kid is not good bless him. Even the parents are in a bad way.

“At the end of the day it's just a big freak accident and everyone's making a big thing of it.

“They've done nothing wrong and the way it's being portrayed at the minute, they're horrible parents.

“They bloody aren't, they've been fantastic. If they were horrible parents they wouldn't be sitting with that young lad now.

“People need to realise there's always two sides to the story.

“The thing is there's a lot at stake here for everybody, not just them, for us as well, as family."

The child was attacked by one of the couple's two Staffordshire Bull Terriers called Fizzy and Dotty.

Paramedics were called to the family's home following the attack which happened at around 1.47am on Sunday morning.

The baby is being treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

A neighbour told how he was woken by police sirens in the early hours of Sunday.

"I was woken in the middle of the night to sirens and bright lights and I was worried," the man said.

"I went outside and there were seven police vehicles, two police vans an ambulance and the paramedics. The police brought a man and a woman out of the house in handcuffs.

"Straight away the ambulance left the house with a police escort. I knew then that someone must be very badly hurt.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 1.47am yesterday (Sunday, November 18) to an address in Wykes Road, Yaxley, with reports of concern for baby boy who had been attacked by a dog.

"Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries.

"He remains in a critical condition.

"A 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and have been bailed until 15 December.

“Two dogs, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, were taken from the property and are in police kennels."