Have your say

A young girl who went missing from her home in Peterborough has been found safe and well.

Police launched a public appeal to find a teenage girl who had gone missing from her home in Eastgate, Peterborough.

Tammy Lee Fisher, 17, was last seen at just before 10pm on Sunday, June 10 and was wearing a black Superdry jacket, black jeans and black and green Nike Air Max trainers.

Tammy has now been found alive and well and police thanked the press and public for sharing the appeal.