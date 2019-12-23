GBH and weapon arrest after ‘violence’ outside Peterborough city centre pub

A boy was arrested on suspicion of GBH, possession of an offensive weapon and common assault after an incident outside a city centre pub in Peterborough.

Officers were called on Sunday at 4.20am to reports of violence outside The College Arms in Broadway where they arrested a 17-year-old from Peterborough.

Police have little more information on the incident, including the extent of any injuries suffered and what the alleged weapon was, but a spokesman said the arrested youth has been released on bail.