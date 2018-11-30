Free soft drinks to designated drivers in Peterborough during month-long campaign targeting drink and drug drivers

Cambridgeshire police are launching a month-long campaign to target drink and drug drivers across the county in December.

To support the campaign, police are promoting the ‘I’m DES’ scheme, in which participating venues will give free soft drinks to designated drivers.

Police drink driving

The initiative, led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership (CPRSP), will aim to reduce the number of road traffic collisions caused by drink-driving over the festive period.

To participate in the scheme you just need to let staff in participating venues know that you are the designated driver and ask for an ‘I’m DES’ wristband from a member of staff.

Sgt Ian Manley of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Herfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) said: “We are all aware of the risk we pose by getting behind the wheel after a drink, yet some people still choose to gamble with their lives.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. We advise if you’re drinking, even one drink, that you arrange another way of getting home.”

To support the campaign against drink and drug driving, officers will be hosting engagement events across the county, funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner through his Casualty Reduction Fund, to highlight the effects of drinking during the day and driving the morning after a drink.

The first event is due to take place in Huntingdon on Saturday (December 1) and will be followed by weekly events every Saturday throughout December.

Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite said: “Alcohol is one of the top five contributors to fatal road traffic collisions. However, in spite of all the warnings, people continue to put lives at risk. ‘Des’ is a great way to ensure that everyone gets home safely after a good night out. This is a fantastic initiative and I would like to thank all those venues taking part.”

To enforce the campaign, officers across the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) will be conducting additional stop-checks throughout December to combat drink and drug drivers.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Station Commander Kevin Andrews, chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership, added: “Christmas is a very important and busy time of year, where families get together and enjoy the festive celebrations. People also use the holiday season to catch up with friends over a drink or two.

“We want to ensure people across the county are able to enjoy the festivities safely and think about how they are getting home without putting themselves or others at risk. Be sure to choose a designated driver and let the bar staff know to claim a wristband.

“These simple actions can help keep the roads safe during the festive season.”

If you wish to report drink-driving, Cambridgeshire police operate a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink-drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink-driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving.

The full list of participating bars:

Peterborough:

Argo Lounge, Bridge Street, Peterborough

The Solstice, Northminster Road, Peterborough

Puzzles, Bridge Street, Peterborough

Cambridgeshire:

Ta Bouche, Market Passage, Cambridge

The Fez Club, Market Passage, Cambridge

The Empress, Thoday Street, Cambridge

The Anchor, Silver Street, Cambridge

Hidden Rooms, Jesus Lane, Cambridge

Revolution, Downing Street, Cambridge

The Greystones, The Green, Sawtry

The Bell Inn, Green End Road, Sawtry

The Duchess, High Street, Fenstanton

Fenland:

The Angel Inn, Alexandra Road, Wisbech

The Kings Head, Old Market, Wisbech

The Three Tuns, Norwich Road, Wisbech