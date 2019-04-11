Fraudster used fake ID to withdraw thousands from Peterborough bank accounts

A fraudster who used false ID documents to withdraw thousands of pounds from customers’ bank accounts in Peterborough and across the UK has been jailed at the Inner London Crown Court.

Julian Mabbutt (48), of Cherwell Green, Northampton, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of fraud, with a further 65 offences taken into consideration. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Mabbutt carrying out the frauds

Between March 2015 and August 2018, Mabbutt entered over 80 banks and building societies across the UK and used fake ID documents to withdraw money from customers’ accounts. The fraudster obtained counterfeit passports and driving licenses displaying the names of account holders but featuring a photo of himself. He then used these fake documents to try and withdraw large sums of cash, with a total of £152,000 of fraud committed over the period. Another £113,400 of fraudulent withdrawals attempted by Mabbutt were successfully prevented after being spotted by bank branch staff.

The fraudster targeted banks and building societies up and down the country including in Nottingham, Mansfield, Leicester, Darlington, York, Blackpool, Wigan, Stafford, Grantham, Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Hull and Peterborough.

The fraud was spotted by the in-branch CCTV footage and was referred to the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), a specialist police unit funded by the banking and cards industry. All victims of the fraud were fully refunded.

Detective Constable Matthew Cornell, who investigated the case for the DCPCU, said: "Mabbutt used false ID documents to go on a fraud spree across the UK, withdrawing thousands of pounds from customers’ accounts.

“Working closely with the banking industry, we were able to identify this criminal and bring him to justice.

“Today’s sentencing sends a strong message to any would-be fraudsters that they will be caught and punished.”

Mabbutt carrying out the frauds

Mabbutt carrying out the frauds