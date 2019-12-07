Fourth man charged with GBH after assault left man in hospital

A fourth man has been charged in connection with an assault in Huntingdon.

Zane Harrison (25) of Drivers Avenue, Huntingdon, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm without intent and taking a vehicle without consent.

News from the courts

He is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, January 3.

He was charged after violence broke out in Huntingdon on Monday evening.

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 11pm to reports of violence in Brampton Road. They attended the scene where they found a man who had suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Sheraz Ali (20) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent.

Shabaz Bahadur (21) of Sallowbush Road, Huntingdon also faces the same charge.

Haider Ali (21) of Ambury Hill, Huntingdon, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent and possession of a Class B drug.

All three appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Sheraz Ali and Bahadur were bailed to also appear at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, January 3.

Haider Ali was remanded to appear alongside the other men.