Four suspected drug drivers arrested in Peterborough

Four suspected drug drivers were arrested in Peterborough in the space of just three days.

Cambridgeshire police arrested a 19-year-old man in Gladstone Street at 9.48pm on Friday, as well as a 37-year-old man in Parliament Street on Saturday at 6.25pm.

Two of the cars stopped by police in Peterborough. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Then on Sunday a 46-year-old man was arrested in Car Road at 6.45pm while a 17-year-old boy was arrested in Bishop’s Road at 3.20pm.

The 37-year-old was bailed to appear at court in January while the other three were released under investigation.

A police spokesperson said: “Driving under the influence of drink or drugs drastically increases your chances of being involved in a serious collision. Help us keep our roads safe by reporting concerns to our confidential hotline: 0800 032 0845.”