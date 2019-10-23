Four Peterborough teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after city stabbing

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Peterborough last night.

Officers were called at 5.48pm to reports of violence in the street in Farrow Avenue, Hampton.

Police at the scene last night Picture by Terry Harris. THA

On arrival, a man in his 20s was found suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition where he remains.

Two 18-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing, which is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to call police on 101, quoting incident number 385 of 22 October. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.