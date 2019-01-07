Four people arrested after cannabis seized in three Peterborough drugs raids

Four people have been arrested after three drugs raids were carried out in Peterborough over the weekend.

Officers conducted the warrants at about 8am yesterday (Sunday, January 6) in Norwood Lane, Paston Ridings.

Cannabis seized by officers. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

They seized 26 cannabis plants and an additional large box containing the drug.

A man and a woman, both in their 40s from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. They were later released under investigation.

A woman in her 30s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. She was also released under investigation.

A man in his 30s from Peterborough who was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis was given a conditional caution.