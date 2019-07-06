Four men found going equipped to steal sentenced

Four men who were found in a car with balaclavas and tools including screwdrivers and pliers have been found sentenced of going equipped for theft.

Steven Smith (24) of Kent Road, Huntingdon, Charlie Curtis (21) of Daniels Close, Willingham, his brother Mark Curtis (28) of Belsars Close, Willingham and Alfred Smith (26) of Wellington Close, Old Hurst, were convicted on Thursday, June 13 following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

Crown court news

They were arrested after officers were alerted to a car being driven around residential streets suspiciously in Cambridge.

The vehicle was stopped in Carisbrooke Road and the men were found inside, along with equipment hidden in the foot wells. The equipment also included a drill and as well as the balaclavas, there was dark clothing including caps and scarves.

In interview all the men refused to comment and could not account for why they were in the car with the equipment.

PC Andy Smith said: “It was fairly clear these defendants were up to no good when they were spotted driving slowly around residential streets in the early hours of the morning.

“The equipment they were found with is typical of the kind of items used to illegally enter people’s homes, and if they had gone unchallenged they would likely have committed a more serious offence.

“Thankfully, because this vehicle was spotted acting suspiciously by officers, we were able to arrest and charge the offenders. I would urge anyone who spots something suspicious like this to contact us on 101 or 999, if it is an emergency, and help us to prevent crime.”

The four men were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Friday, July 5) for going equipped for theft.

Charlie Curtis was sentenced to a 24 month community order, 150 hours unpaid work and 20 hours rehabilitation activity requirement. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the Toyota Avensis he was driving.

Mark Curtis failed to attend court and was sentenced in absence to three months in prison.

Alfred Smith was sentenced to a 24 month community order and 150 hours unpaid work.

Steven Smith was sentenced to a 24 month community order and 150 hours unpaid work.