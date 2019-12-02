Four men charged with burglary offences

Four men are set to appear at court charged with burglary offences.

Alexandru Dumitrescu (34) Mihail Dumitrescu (27) and Romulus Bircea (48) all of Gordon Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Burglary stock image

Rolls Virag (41) of Vivian Road, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and was set to appear at the same court today.

The charges relate to a series of burglaries across Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire.

The burglaries in Cambridgeshire included ones in Huntingdon.

A man aged 49 and three women aged 18, 23 and 30 have been bailed until December 20 in connection with the offences, while a 48-year-old man has been released under investigation.