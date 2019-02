Have your say

Four men were arrested after clothes worth hundreds of pounds were stolen from a Peterborough city centre store.

The goods were taken from the Superdry store in Queensgate at about 12.05pm today (Thursday).

Police investigating in Priestgate near where the men were arrested

Police attended the scene, and arrested four men in Trinity Street near Peterborough Museum.

The men - aged 24, 32, 35 and 46 from Hertfordshire - remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.