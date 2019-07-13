Four boys charged with wrecking Market Deeping Model Railway Club exhibition which led to staggering £100k crowdfunding campaign

Four boys have been charged with wrecking a model railway exhibition.

The vandalism took place at the Market Deeping Model Railway Club’s Stamford Show in the early hours of Saturday, May 18, forcing the event to be cancelled.

Damage caused to the exhibition. Photo: Market Deeping Model Railway Club

The extensive damage led to a huge fundraising campaign which saw more than £100,000 donated through on online crowdfunding campaign, as well as donations from celebrities including £10,000 from model railway enthusiast Sir Rod Stewart.

Other offers of help - including to repair some of the damaged items - were also made, leaving the club overwhelmed by the support.

Police were called to Queen Eleanor School in Green Lane at around 3.50am on May 18 after being alerted by a local resident, before making four arrests.

Now, four boys - three aged 16 and one aged 15 – have been charged with criminal damage. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Market Deeping Model Railway Club members Brian Norris, Bill Sowerby, Peter Davies and Mick Quinn with their smashed models EMN-190520-222257009

They are due to appear at Lincoln Youth Court on August 19.

