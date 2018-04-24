Four arrested in raids for dealing drugs cut with bleach to young children after three girls are hospitalised

Four people have this afternoon been arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs to children as young as 11 years old.

The raids took place at three address in Newell Lane in Wisbech on Tuesday April 24 following information from the public.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

The police conducted the raids following information relating to children buying the £5 pill with the street name grenade, shaped like hand grenades and cut with bleach.

It’s after three teenage girls were taken to the QE Hospital in King’s Lynn last month when they were found unconscious.

The officers – from Fenland and Peterborough- had been briefed beforehand at March Police Station

Some 23 police officers then raided the flats where quantities of the ‘grenades’ were discovered.

A police sniffer dog was allowed in to begin helping police with their search of the premises.

