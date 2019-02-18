Four arrested in Peterborough relating to weapons and drug offences as city centre patrols stepped up

Police have made four arrests relating to suspected weapons or drug offences in Peterborough this weekend, with patrols set to increase this week.

Police had imposed an order under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which gives officers more powers to search people.

It was put in place after reports of drug-related activity and ran from 4.30pm on Sunday (February 17) until 7.30am today (February 18).

The order covered the area of the city centre, including the bus station, Cathedral Square and Queensgate Shopping Centre.

A police spokesman said: “We will use every tactic available to us to protect people and tackle criminality in the county.

“The Section 60 order was put in place following reports of drug-related activity in the city, and as a result a number of people were stopped and arrested on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons.

“This work will continue over the next week with additional patrols in the city centre and hotspot areas to target those involved in drugs and violence in Peterborough.”

A 15-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on Saturday night on Wentworth Street on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 16-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of a knife and possessing cannabis. The arrest took place on Saturday night on Bourges Boulevard.

A 17-year-old from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and going equipped.

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis on Sunday evening.

All four men have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

