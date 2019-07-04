Four arrested in Peterborough after armed police called to violent incident

Four people have been arrested in Peterborough after armed police were called to a violent incident.

Cambridgeshire police were called at 7.30pm last night (Wednesday, July 3) with reports of violence in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

Armed police were called to the incident

A 20-year-old man from Peterborough suffered a head injury and was checked over by paramedics. He was later arrested in Crabtree, Paston, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A drugs.

At about 9pm three men, one aged 39 and two aged 37, all from Peterborough, were arrested on the A47 at Thorney on suspicion of affray.