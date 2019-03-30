Four arrested after man injured by knife during ‘disturbance’ at March Station

Four men have been arrested after a man was injured by a knife at March Station last night (Friday, March 29).

At around 10pm officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving a number of people in the station car park.

March Station

One man was injured and treated at hospital after receiving injuries to his hand from a knife.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the station car park and saw anything suspicious, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference 722 of March 29.